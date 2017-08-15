OUR TURN: Flood Anniversary

As we look back on the one-year anniversary of the great flood of 2016, we congratulate all the volunteers, financial donors and public servants who helped people restore their lives back to a sense of normalcy.

Great things have been accomplished through generosity and hard work and many people have been helped. That’s the good news. The bad news is that many people are still suffering.

The government’s efforts to get relief money into the hands of affected homeowners is painfully slow. One recent estimate indicated that only two percent of the federal money appropriated for relief has actually reached the people who need it.

The other issue that still commands our attention is improving our infrastructure to help us deal better with the next major flood. We were reminded over the past few days when Denham High School and parts of New Orleans flooded that there will always be a next time.

We can’t let the urgency of this situation fade from our memories.

