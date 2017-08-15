WANTED: Man kicks in door of Zachary home, items stolen

Detectives are looking for a burglar who targeted a home in Zachary.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the break-in happened on Greenwell Springs Port Hudson Road near Tucker Road.

Investigators said the door was reportedly kicked in and several items were missing when the victim returned home.

The burglar is described as about 6-feet tall with a slim build.

Authorities added he was seen driving off in a black four-door Nissan car.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

