FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another hot day; rainy afternoon

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix - 60% rain/storms; a high of 91° (Heat Index, 106°+)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, muggy - a low of 76°

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix - 50% rain/storms; a high of 91° (Heat Index, 106°+)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Areas of showers popping up at mid-morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar - increasing activity from the lunch-hour through late afternoon/early evening …

- Expected rain coverage trending from 60% to possibly as high as 70% - some neighborhoods may also experience brief locally heavy rainfall

- HEAT will also be a top weather story Tuesday - prior to the clouds/rain, our daytime high is anticipated to top out in the lower 90°s - high humidity and dew point will bring the HEAT INDEX (FEELS LIKE TEMPERATURE) into the range of 104° - 106° …

- Please remember to take precautions if outside for any prolonged period of time - check on your older neighbors, watch youngsters during their playtime

- Generally speaking, we seem to be settling into a rather typical weather pattern for this time of year - scattered/numerous showers/storm again Wednesday (50% - 60%); only 30% Thursday; back to 40% - 50% Friday through the weekend …

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Category 1 Hurricane Gert - the center now about 420 miles west of Bermuda; highest sustained winds still at 75 mph; moving NNE at 10 mph. A gradual turn toward the NE, with an increase in forward speed, is expected through the next couple of days. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center; tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SW winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: SW winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR AUGUST 16:

High Tide: 6:31 a.m. +1.5

Low Tide: 4:46 p.m. +0.1

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 15 … 98° (2006); 58° (2004)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 15 … 93°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:31 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:46 p.m.

