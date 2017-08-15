1 possibly electrocuted, another injured in Walker

Rescuers are on the scene of a possible electrocution in Livingston Parish.

According to reports, two people were injured by a downed utility pole on Burgess Road near Arnold Road in Walker.

There are reports that one of the victims was possibly electrocuted.

Ambulance officials said they are taking one patient in critical condition by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

A news crew is headed to the scene to gather additional details.

