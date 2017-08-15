1 person flown to hospital in critical condition after electrical shock in Walker

Rescuers are on the scene of an electrical shock in Livingston Parish that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened on Burgess Road near Arnold Road in Walker.

Ambulance officials said one person in critical condition was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

"I was watching TV and I heard a loud 'pop' so I came out on the front porch and almost directly across the street a worker was down, somebody was giving him CPR, the police were there very quickly and they came in and were working on him back and forth and I think they spent about 20 minutes just furiously trying to keep him alive and then they loaded him into an ambulance and away he went," said Charles Fagan.

He added a construction project is underway in the area.

The victim's name has not been released.

