WBR Mosquito Control reports largest number of positive samples in 1 week in 2017

People living in West Baton Rouge are strongly urged to wear mosquito repellent when outdoors after last week’s round of testing.

West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control reported that 20 of 56 mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus. According to officials, this is the largest number of samples to test positive in one week in 2017.

In addition to repellent, officials urge people to avoid being outside around dusk and dawn because that’s when the insects are most active.

They added floodwater mosquitoes are also showing up in some areas due to recent daily rains.

WBRMC said it will spray in all of the areas that tested positive starting Tuesday night.

