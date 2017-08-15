Police arrest suspected shooter in alleged revenge killing; 3 suspects now in custody

Police have made another arrest in connection with a deadly shooting from June that is believed to have been motivated by a 2008 deadly shooting that was determined to be a justified killing, but they are still searching for one more suspect.More >>
A north Baton Rouge man is leading the charge in a class action lawsuit against the state and parish saying that alleges the groups were negligent during the historic flood.More >>
A Southern University arboriculture professor has received the highest honor in her field.More >>
One year after floodwaters turned the streets of Port Vincent into rivers, the state is in the process of paying out awards to homeowners as part of the Restore Louisiana program.More >>
LSU said it is anticipating 2,500 new and returning students to invade the campus for Move-In Day on Wednesday. Students will be allowed to get their belongings into all on-campus dorms and apartments between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
