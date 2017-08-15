Police arrest suspected shooter in alleged revenge killing; 3 suspects now in custody

Police have made yet another arrest in connection with a deadly shooting from June that is believed to have been motivated by a 2008 deadly shooting that was determined to be a justified killing.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported John Dunbar, 24, of Baton Rouge, was taken into custody on Wednesday night in the shooting death of Donald Ely, 37, who was gunned down on East Polk Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive on June 29. According to officials, he and Willie Dunbar are the suspected triggermen.

Dunbar was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, BRPD arrested Deldridge Wilson, 45, on a charge of principal to second-degree murder in his suspected role in the shooting.

Investigators said they suspect Wilson was the getaway driver after Ely’s murder. Bond has not been set.

Detectives reported Willie Dunbar, 27, was arrested Monday night and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, fugitive from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and fugitive from the LSU Police Department. No bond is set.

Authorities reported both men were arrested through a collaborative effort between BRPD and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force.

According to an arrest warrant, Ely shot and killed Henry Sterling, 18, on Dec. 8, 2008 during a fight. It added investigators determined Ely shot Sterling in self-defense, so he was not charged.

"Family and friends of Sterling did not agree with the conclusion and therefore vowed vengeance for his death," the warrant stated.

Detectives said John Dunbar, Willie Dunbar, and Wilson allegedly hunted for Ely and found him on East Polk Street. They reported it is believed John and Willie Dunbar both fired several shots at Ely. They added they think the two men left the scene in a vehicle driven by Wilson.

The investigation is ongoing.

