Police arrest suspect in deadly E. Polk St. shooting from June

Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in June.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Willie Dunbar, 27, is facing murder and other charges in the shooting death of Donald Ely, 37.

Investigators said Dunbar was arrested Monday night in a collaborative effort between BRPD and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force.

Detectives reported the shooting happened on East Polk Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive on June 29. They added Ely was shot several times and died at the scene.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said Dunbar was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, fugitive from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and fugitive from the LSU Police Department.

No bond is set.

RELATED: 37-year-old man dead after shooting on E Polk

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.