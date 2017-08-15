Police arrest suspect in deadly E. Polk St. shooting from June

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in June. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Willie Dunbar, 27, is facing murder and other charges in the shooting death of Donald Ely, 37.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 15.More >>
The ongoing legal battle between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry over an anti-discrimination executive order is set to send both men to court once again. An appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments on the matter Tuesday.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is holding a series of public meetings to inform the public about a proposed property tax aimed at improving roads in the parish.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Police are not commenting on a motive nor saying whether the 4-year-old or her father were intended targets.More >>
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.More >>
The CEOs of athletic wear manufacturer Under Armour and pharmaceutical company Merck resigned Monday from the White House's American Manufacturing Council.More >>
3-year-old King Knight was in his mother's running silver Chevy Impala when a 17-year-old acquaintance of the mother, who was in the car, suddenly took off.More >>
Madison police are investigating an overnight death that they originally thought was an industrial accident at a shopping center on County Line Road on Monday night.More >>
