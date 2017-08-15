Governor, AG go back to court over LGBT rights executive order

Louisiana’s Governor and Attorney General faced off in court again Tuesday, the second round in a fight over one of the governor’s
executive orders.
Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting near N. Ardenwood where they say a victim was shot in the foot.More >>
It’s a title we would rather not have, but it seems fair to call Louisiana the flood capital of the United States.More >>
A class action lawsuit filed on behalf of 51 residents claims the August 2016 flood damage in North Baton Rouge was caused by negligence on the part of the state and parish.More >>
If your air conditioner breaks, you might be waiting a while on a repairman.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.More >>
SCANA announced Tuesday that they will withdraw their initial abandonment petition that, in part, caused the shut down of the V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County.More >>
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >>
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
