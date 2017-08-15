Appeals court hears arguments on LGBT-rights protection order

The ongoing legal battle between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry over an anti-discrimination executive order sent both men to court again Tuesday.

An appeals court heard arguments on the matter. The main issue is defining what powers each office has.

Edwards filed an appeal after a judge ruled the order is unconstitutional.

He signed an order in April 2016 that was aimed at preventing state workplace discrimination against the LGBT community.

Landry claimed the governor overstepped his authority and the case went before a state district court.

Judge Todd Hernandez tossed out the order, ruling that it is unconstitutional. The decision was handed down on Dec. 14, 2016.

Landry has also sued the governor over the executive order.

