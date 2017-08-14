Construction keeps some LSU students from moving into apartments

It's been a while since Dr. Ben Carson has visited south Louisiana, but he's returning to the area Monday. During this trip, he is expected to tour Denham Springs housing with Mayor Gerard Landry, Congressman Garret Graves, and US Sen. John Kennedy.More >>
Some LSU students cannot start moving in just yet because their apartments are not ready. The Park Place apartments, which are privately owned and just off LSU's main campus, are still underMore >>
LSU football fans ready to grab autographs and take pictures with their favorite Tiger players and coaches at the school's annual Fan Day will have to wait a little while. Sports informationMore >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department says that a third suspect in a fatal shooting on Corporate Boulevard has turned himself in.More >>
State police are investigating a fatal crash where a 17-year-old was killed after his vehicle overturned.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.More >>
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.More >>
Online retailer Amazon has had to issue recalls on some solar eclipse glasses after the third-party sellers could not verify the authenticity of the product.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
The car, a gray Chevy Impala, was taken from Will-O-Wood Boulevard in South Jackson.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
The Texas Tribune said that the "White Lives Matter" rally has been cancelled according to a voicemail from Chancellor of Texas A&M University System John Sharp. The protest was to be held on Sept. 11.More >>
