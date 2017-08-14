LSU Football Fan Day moved to spring

LSU football fans ready to grab autographs and take pictures with their favorite Tiger players and coaches at the school's annual Fan Day will have to wait a little while.

Sports information director Michael Bonnette confirmed to WAFB-TV that the event has been moved to the spring, in conjunction with the Tigers' spring football game.

The reason for the move is facilities and logistics. Three of the building typically used to house Fan Day are currently being renovated in some capacity and are unavailable - the Carl Maddox field house, the Maravich Assembly Center and the LSU basketball practice facility.

LSU likewise believes having the event outdoors could be a potential disaster because of rain, especially with the unending downpours South Louisiana has experienced this summer.

Another issue is LSU has designated Sunday as the player's off day this camp. Per NCAA rules, players are not allowed to participate in any football related activities on their off days, which Fan Day would be. LSU also believes moving the event to the spring will bring some positives.

For one, the autograph and picture session won't be as rushed as it typically is in August, because there will be more time to work with. Second, former Tiger football greats and other LSU sports teams can also participate in the event, boosting the star power and fan experience.

