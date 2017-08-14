Man accused of fatal shooting on Corporate Blvd. in 2015 pleads guilty; Sentenced to 39 years

The man accused of murdering another man in a parking lot located off College Drive has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office, Glenn Spears, 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 19th Judicial District Court in Judge Bonnie Jackson's courtroom.

Officials say Spears agreed to the manslaughter charge and immediately was sentenced to 39 years in federal prison.

Had Spears been found guilty under the original second-degree murder charge, he would be facing life imprisonment at hard labor without possibility of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, according to Louisiana law.

Trial was set to begin opening statements today, after jury selection took place on Monday.

Spears is one of three who were arrested for the shooting death of George Reusch Jr., 27. The incident happened on December 21, a little before 7:30 p.m.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said in a statement:

This guilty plea will provide a strong measure of accountability for the defendant’s actions that night. His reprehensible conduct led to the death of a young father, whose friends and family were hurt in immeasurable ways. This case could not have been prosecuted without the vigilance and courage of law-abiding bystanders at the scene

According to investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Glenn Spears, Gabrielle Rogers and D'Mon Spears, met up with Reusch for a drug deal. Reusch was shot during the exchange. He died on the way to the hospital.

Rogers, 26, and D'Mon Spears, 24, are charged with principal to second-degree murder.

Rogers has also been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile because according to investigators, Rogers had her 5-year-old son in car while driving the suspects around before and after the shooting.

D'Mon Spears is currently out on bond. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning for a status hearing.

Rogers was also released on bond and was schedule to appear in court Monday morning for a status hearing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.