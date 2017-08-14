Jury selection begins for man accused of fatal shooting on Corporate Blvd. in 2015

Jury selection is underway for the man accused of murdering a man in a parking lot located off College Drive.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office, the second-degree murder trial for Glenn Spears, 29, is underway in the 19th Judicial District Court. The case is being heard in Judge Bonnie Jackson's courtroom.

Spears is one of three who were arrested for the shooting death of George Reusch Jr., 27. The incident happened on December 21, a little before 7:30 p.m.

According to investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Glenn Spears, Gabrielle Rogers and D'Mon Spears, met up with Reusch for a drug deal. Reusch was shot during the exchange. He died on the way to the hospital.

Rogers, 26, and D'Mon Spears, 24, are charged with principal to second-degree murder.

Rogers has also been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile because according to investigators, Rogers had her 5-year-old son in car while driving the suspects around before and after the shooting.

D'Mon Spears is currently out on bond. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning for a status hearing.

Rogers was also released on bond and was schedule to appear in court Monday morning for a status hearing.

