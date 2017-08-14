WANTED: Robbery suspect gets away with cash from Gonzales busine - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WANTED: Robbery suspect gets away with cash from Gonzales business

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) -

Police need your help identifying a man who robbed a business in Gonzales. 

According to the Gonzales Police Department, the incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Advance America, 503 South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales.

Surveillance video captured the incident. The unidentified suspect went into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money. 

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

No one was injured. 

If you know anything regarding the identity of the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9572.

