WANTED: Robbery suspect gets away with cash from Gonzales business

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, August 14.More >>
It's been a while since Dr. Ben Carson has visited south Louisiana, but he's returning to the area Monday. During this trip, he is expected to tour Denham Springs housing with Mayor Gerard Landry, Congressman Garret Graves, and US Sen. John Kennedy.More >>
There is a warning going out to people in one East Baton Rouge Parish city to be alert about suspicious phone calls. The Zachary Police Department reported “scammers” are calling people and claiming to be with Zachary Travel.More >>
MONDAY: Partly cloudy AM; PM scattered rain/storms - a high of 92°
MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - a few isolated showers (20%); a low of 75°
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix early; 50% PM rain/storms - a high of 91°
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, allegedly attempted to bomb a bank with a device similar to the one responsible the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred C. Murrah building, but an undercover FBI agent interceded.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."More >>
Former University of Alabama head football coach Gene Stallings has suffered a "minor stroke" according to tweets made Monday afternoon by former Auburn head football coach Pat Dye.More >>
Here's how President Donald Trump's statements compare to previous presidents' remarks on other racial incidents.More >>
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
