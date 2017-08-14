FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, rain, storms

YOUR QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy AM; PM scattered rain/storms - a high of 92°

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - a few isolated showers (20%); a low of 75°

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix early; 50% PM rain/storms - a high of 91°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- After a relatively dry Sunday, very little activity occurred during the morning hours Monday on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar …

- However, VERY warm and steamy summer weather has returned - due, in part, to the wet weather activity not being as widespread as it has been in days past and because of a rather weak (and persistent) area of high pressure situated over the northern Gulf of Mexico

- Instead of daytime showers/storms in the “likely to numerous” category, we’re actually paring down the amount and coverage of the (manly) afternoon/early evening to 40% - 50% (in the "scattered category")… only a “marginally” unstable atmosphere in place

- While the clouds and rain last week meant somewhat “cooler than normal” daytime highs, we’re now looking at afternoon temperatures pushing back into the lower 90°s - coupled with high humidity/dew point, the “feels like” reading is expected to top out in the lower triple digits …

- At 4 a.m., it was 79° with a feels like of 83°; as of late morning, it’s 89° with a feels like of 100°

- Be careful in the heat … stay hydrated, check on the very young and older neighbors and keep pets and small children SAFE while in your vehicle.

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SW winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; light chop

Inland Lakes: SW winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR AUGUST 15:

High Tide: 5:42 a.m. +1.3

Low Tide: 3:53 p.m. +0.2

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 14 … 102° (2007); 59° (2004)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 14 … 93°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:31 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:47 p.m.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Tropical Storm Gert is getting a little stronger … highest sustained winds are now at 60 mph; moving to the North at 8 mph; about 460 miles WSW of the island of Bermuda. The good news is the fact that “Gert” will NOT impact the east coast of the US … nonetheless, it will (in all likelihood) become a “Category 1” hurricane by late Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.