Police warn Zachary residents about travel 'scam'

There is a warning going out to people in one East Baton Rouge Parish city to be alert about suspicious phone calls.

The Zachary Police Department reported “scammers” are calling people and claiming to be with Zachary Travel.

Investigators said the callers are telling people they have won a free trip and need to put a credit card on file in order to secure the free trip.

Zachary PD said it has contacted the travel agency and "these calls are confirmed to be a scam."

Officials advise that people never give financial information over the phone unless they are certain who they are giving it to.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.