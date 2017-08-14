Wayne Lawson fails to submit tax returns in Matassa, Berthelot bribery probe

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will hold a news conference Monday morning to discuss a major early childhood program being launched by her administration.More >>
There is a warning going out to people in one East Baton Rouge Parish city to be alert about suspicious phone calls. The Zachary Police Department reported “scammers” are calling people and claiming to be with Zachary Travel.More >>
One year after the flood, the sanctuary of Living Faith Christian Center, once filled with flood waters, was filled with a chorus of voices that lifted up songs and praise.More >>
The community is strongly encouraged to attend 13 community meetings on the Zoo at Greenwood Park.More >>
Wayne Lawson was required to submit his tax returns Monday but failed to do so. He did not appear in court.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Authorities have released the identity of the man who died Monday morning when his car landed in the Warrior River just after 1 a.m.More >>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
Tropical Storm Gert has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. Sunday. The storm is about 505 miles west-southwest of Bermuda,More >>
