Wayne Lawson fails to submit tax returns in Matassa, Berthelot bribery probe

Wayne Lawson, the man claiming Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa and Gonzales businessman Olin Berthelot offered a cash bribe and a parish job to him last year in exchange for him agreeing to drop out of the Gonzales City Council District E race, was required to submit his tax returns Monday but failed to do so.

Lawson did not appear in court for a scheduled motions hearing in the case.

Matassa's attorney, Lewis Unglesby, asked for a bench warrant for Lawson. The Office of the Louisiana Attorney General asked for a 48-hour extension to get in contact with Lawson or for Lawson to produce his tax returns by then.

Unglesby asked the AG's office and Judge Jason Verdigets specifically what Matassa gave or offered to give.

"What was the thing of value?" Steven Moore, Olin Berthelot's attorney, asked.

Verdigets also gave Unglesby and Moore one week to file their opposition statements.

The next court date is set for October 10.

The AG's office said the judge will rule on a motion for a bill of particulars then.

