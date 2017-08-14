Lindsey Scott Jr. chooses EMCC after deciding to leave LSU

Former LSU quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. has transferred to East Mississippi Community College.
He made the announcement Tuesday morning via social media.
Reset. pic.twitter.com/Q4sVreDnBv— Lindsey Scott, Jr. (@_lj18_) August 15, 2017
The former Zachary Bronco announced Monday he would transfer from LSU.
Head coach Ed Orgeron commented on Scott's announcement.
#LSU Ed Orgeron comments on Lindsey Scott Jr transfer. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/PYKtLzGSDC— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) August 14, 2017
Scott is a former Warrick Dunn Award winner for the WAFB-TV high school football player of the year.
He was having a hard time getting reps during fall camp behind senior incumbent Danny Etling and quickly progressing true freshman Myles Brennan.
