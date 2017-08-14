Lindsey Scott Jr. announces he's leaving LSU

Former Zachary star and LSU redshirt freshman quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. has announced he's leaving the Tigers' football program.

Head coach Ed Orgeron commented on Scott's announcement.

Scott is a former Warrick Dunn Award winner for the WAFB-TV high school football player of the year.

He was having a hard time getting reps during fall camp behind senior incumbent Danny Etling and quickly progressing true freshman Myles Brennan.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.