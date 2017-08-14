WATCH LIVE: Mayor Broome announces launch of early childhood pro - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Broome announces launch of early childhood program

Posted by WAFB Staff
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome (Source: WAFB) Mayor Sharon Weston Broome (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will hold a news conference Monday morning to discuss a major early childhood program being launched by her administration.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

 Broome said the program is part of her ongoing commitment to education at all stages.

