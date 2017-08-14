WATCH LIVE: Mayor Broome announces launch of early childhood program

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will hold a news conference Monday morning to discuss a major early childhood program being launched by her administration.More >>
It's been a while since Dr. Ben Carson has visited south Louisiana, but he's returning to the area Monday. During this trip, he is expected to tour Denham Springs housing with Mayor Gerard Landry, Congressman Garret Graves, and US Sen. John Kennedy.More >>
One year after the flood, the sanctuary of Living Faith Christian Center, once filled with flood waters, was filled with a chorus of voices that lifted up songs and praise.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, August 14.More >>
New audits are listing two cities and a government agency as "barely passable" after unveiling some potentially corrupt practices. The cities of New Roads and Morgan City - as well as Baton Rouge's park service, BREC - are all getting a "D" grade from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.More >>
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in a hospital in northern India over the past three days have alleged there was a lack of oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >>
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.More >>
The puppy had been taken to an animal shelter, and his owner was afraid he would be put up for adoption.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
