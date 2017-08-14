Mayor Broome announces launch of early childhood program

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome held a news conference Monday morning to discuss a major early childhood program being launched by her administration.

Broome said the program, Cradle to K, is part of her ongoing commitment to education at all stages.

Cradle to K aims to connect parents with teachers, schools and doctors.

At the press conference, doctors said a child's brain forms very early and every little bit counts.

"Many of the synapses that allow us to have good quality hearing, vision, higher cognition, like the ability to do algebra in high school," said Dr. Stewart Gordon. "All that's laid down by the time you're about two. All those neurons and synapses are there."

The city also launched a Facebook page. Click here for more

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.