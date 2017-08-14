Mayor Broome announces launch of early childhood program

As part of the NWS’ Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about: Tornadoes.More >>
As part of the NWS’ Severe Weather Awareness Week, WAFB wants you to know more about: Tornadoes.More >>
When new Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul took office, he said strengthening the trust between the police department and the public was something he feels is very important.More >>
When new Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul took office, he said strengthening the trust between the police department and the public was something he feels is very important.More >>
School officials in south Louisiana reported a 5-year-old took a pellet gun to school Wednesday morning. It happened in St. Martin Parish.More >>
School officials in south Louisiana reported a 5-year-old took a pellet gun to school Wednesday morning. It happened in St. Martin Parish.More >>
The fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with a string of car and home break-ins in Assumption Parish is now behind bars.More >>
The fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with a string of car and home break-ins in Assumption Parish is now behind bars.More >>
Officials in Tangipahoa Parish reported several the students accused of posting threats on social media Wednesday morning have been removed from the schools.More >>
Officials in Tangipahoa Parish reported several the students accused of posting threats on social media Wednesday morning have been removed from the schools.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was a pastor to presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.More >>
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley got an ice-cold response after throwing shade on curling.More >>
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley got an ice-cold response after throwing shade on curling.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.More >>
Drinking two glasses of alcohol per day could reduce the chances of dying prematurely by 18 percent, compared to only 11 percent for daily physical activity.More >>
Drinking two glasses of alcohol per day could reduce the chances of dying prematurely by 18 percent, compared to only 11 percent for daily physical activity.More >>