WATCH LIVE: HUD Sec. Dr. Ben Carson holds press conference about ongoing flood recovery

It's been a while since Dr. Ben Carson has visited south Louisiana, but he's returning to the area Monday. During this trip, he is expected to tour Denham Springs housing with Mayor Gerard Landry, Congressman Garret Graves, and US Sen. John Kennedy.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department says that a third suspect in a fatal shooting on Corporate Boulevard has turned himself in.More >>
State police are investigating a fatal crash where a 17-year-old was killed after his vehicle overturned.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, August 14.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, allegedly attempted to bomb a bank with a device similar to the one responsible the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred C. Murrah building, but an undercover FBI agent interceded.More >>
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
Former University of Alabama head football coach Gene Stallings has suffered a "minor stroke" according to tweets made Monday afternoon by former Auburn head football coach Pat Dye.More >>
The car, a gray Chevy Impala, was taken from Will-O-Wood Boulevard in South Jackson.More >>
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.More >>
French police say an 8-year-old girl was killed and at least five people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.More >>
