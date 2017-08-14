WATCH LIVE: HUD Sec. Dr. Ben Carson holds press conference about ongoing flood recovery

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the press conference live when it begins

It's been a while since Dr. Ben Carson has visited south Louisiana, but he returned to the area Monday.

Dr. Carson actually hasn't been in the Capital area since 2015, which was before he was named secretary of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). He will hold a press conference at 4:15 p.m. about his trip.

During this trip, he toured Denham Springs housing with Mayor Gerard Landry, Congressman Garret Graves, and US Sen. John Kennedy.

“I would like to thank Sec. Carson and his wife, Candy, for accepting my invitation to come down to Louisiana to tour the flood damage and witness firsthand the efforts being made by local, state, and federal officials to recover, fully, from the devastating flood last year,” said Sen. Kennedy. “It is imperative that we continue to work together, both at the local and national level, to make sure our communities have every avenue available to rebuild stronger than ever.”

Earlier in the day, Carson and his wife met with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) to talk about ongoing flood recovery efforts and steps to make the state more resilient in the future.

