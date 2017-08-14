HUD Sec. Dr. Ben Carson set to tour Denham Springs housing

HUD Sec. Dr. Ben Carson (Source: US Department of Housing and Urban Development)

It's been a while since Dr. Ben Carson has visited south Louisiana, but he's returning to the area Monday.

He actually hasn't been in the Capital area since 2015, which was before he was named secretary of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

During this trip, he is expected to tour Denham Springs housing with Mayor Gerard Landry, Congressman Garret Graves, and US Sen. John Kennedy.

He is also supposed to hold a news conference at 4:15 p.m.

