Port Vincent under boil water advisory

Folks in Port Vincent need to pull out the pots because lots of them are under a boil water advisory.

That means they need to put their water on the stove before using it to make sure any harmful bacteria is dead.

This advisory impacts customers getting water from the village of Port Vincent, which includes folks living in the Sandy Ridge subdivision.

Officials will be collecting and testing bacteria samples Monday.

If the results return negative, then the advisory will be lifted by noon Tuesday.

