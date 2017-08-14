Port Vincent under boil water advisory

One year after the flood, the sanctuary of Living Faith Christian Center, once filled with flood waters, was filled with a chorus of voices that lifted up songs and praise.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, August 14.More >>
New audits are listing two cities and a government agency as "barely passable" after unveiling some potentially corrupt practices. The cities of New Roads and Morgan City - as well as Baton Rouge's park service, BREC - are all getting a "D" grade from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.More >>
The USS Kidd is making exciting changes to its annual Spirit of 45 fundraiser. This year, the event will be held at the American Legion Hall located at 151 South Wooddale Boulevard in Baton Rouge.More >>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he’s grateful for.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Hundreds of protesters took to Richmond's streets on Sunday night chanting "take down the monument." At least one person was arrestedMore >>
