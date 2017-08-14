Officials lift boil advisory for Port Vincent

Folks in Port Vincent are no longer under a boil water advisory.

The advisory was issued Sunday. It was lifted Tuesday around 11:15 a.m.

Residents needed to put their water on the stove before using it to make sure any harmful bacteria was dead.

The advisory impacted customers getting water from the village of Port Vincent, which included folks living in the Sandy Ridge subdivision. Officials started collecting and testing bacteria samples Monday.

