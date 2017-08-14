BREC, New Roads, Morgan City receive 'D' grades from La. Legislative Auditor

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
One year after the flood, the sanctuary of Living Faith Christian Center, once filled with flood waters, was filled with a chorus of voices that lifted up songs and praise.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, August 14.More >>
New audits are listing two cities and a government agency as "barely passable" after unveiling some potentially corrupt practices. The cities of New Roads and Morgan City - as well as Baton Rouge's park service, BREC - are all getting a "D" grade from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.More >>
The USS Kidd is making exciting changes to its annual Spirit of 45 fundraiser. This year, the event will be held at the American Legion Hall located at 151 South Wooddale Boulevard in Baton Rouge.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he’s grateful for.More >>
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.More >>
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.More >>
Tropical Storm Gert has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. Sunday. The storm is about 505 miles west-southwest of Bermuda,More >>
A woman without the ability to walk was able to not only escape herself, she was also able to save the life of her disabled aunt.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
Hundreds of protesters took to Richmond's streets on Sunday night chanting "take down the monument." At least one person was arrestedMore >>
