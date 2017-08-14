BREC, New Roads, Morgan City receive 'D' grades from La. Legislative Auditor

New audits are listing two cities and a government agency as "barely passable" after unveiling some potentially corrupt practices.

The cities of New Roads and Morgan City - as well as Baton Rouge's park service, BREC - are all getting a "D" grade from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

Those low marks have to do with some sort of alleged official misconduct.

BREC is accused of issuing fraudulent paychecks.

The city of New Roads is dealing with alleged mayoral malfeasance.

Also, Morgan City is in hot water for a city clerk charged with theft.

The full reports for all of these issues should be released later in the morning.

