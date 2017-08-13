Hundreds gather in rally, march to support Charlottesville victims

After a day of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, activists across the country planned solidarity events for the counter-protesters on Sunday.

Multiple Baton Rouge-area groups joined to organize a march between the steps of the State Capitol and the levee to support the dozens injured and three dead as a result of the violence that ensued during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

“We believe all decent Americans were appalled by the hateful message and violent actions of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday,” Clare Stagg, co-organizer of Indivisible Baton Rouge said in an email statement. “We hope this peaceful vigil and march will be a small step in the journey of making our country civil again in both discourse and actions.”

Stagg says their intent is to gather a community with a message.

“Hate will not be housed here. Racist attacks will not be tolerated or accepted in Baton Rouge,” Stagg said. “They will not be normalized, and we will hold them accountable.”

Authorities say that the organizers did not have permits, however, cop cars blocked traffic, assisting them in crossing a street near the State Capitol building.

Political leaders tweeted out responses to the violence, mirroring the messages of those who gathered Sunday night.

"We must work together as Americans and human beings to defeat white supremacy and all forms of hatred," tweeted United States Congressman Steve Scalise.

Louisiana State Police also issued condolences to two of the victims, Virginia State Policeman Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates who died in a helicopter crash while assisting during the situation in Charlottesville.

Participating organizations included Baton Rouge Organizing, Progressive Social Network of Baton Rouge, Indivisible Baton Rouge, NOW Baton Rouge and North Baton Rouge Matters.

