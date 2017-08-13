La. leaders respond to Charlottesville violence - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

La. leaders respond to Charlottesville violence

A weekend of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, has captured the attention of the nation, including Louisiana politicians.

Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted a statement on the Charlottesville situation, saying that white supremacists represent the very worst of society.

"This is hate & racism. Pure & simple. We stand w/ the people of Charlottesville," tweeted Gov. Edwards.

A graphic tweeted out by United States Congressman Steve Scalise, said he's disgusted by the violence and killing that took place in Charlottesville, and by the "vile white supremacist bigotry that inspired it."

"We must work together as Americans and human beings to defeat white supremacy and all forms of hatred," tweeted Scalise.

