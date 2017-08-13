La. leaders respond to Charlottesville violence

A weekend of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, has captured the attention of the nation, including Louisiana politicians.

Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted a statement on the Charlottesville situation, saying that white supremacists represent the very worst of society.

White supremacists represent the very worst of society. This is hate & racism. Pure & simple. We stand w/ the people of #Charlottesville. — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 13, 2017

"This is hate & racism. Pure & simple. We stand w/ the people of Charlottesville," tweeted Gov. Edwards.

A graphic tweeted out by United States Congressman Steve Scalise, said he's disgusted by the violence and killing that took place in Charlottesville, and by the "vile white supremacist bigotry that inspired it."

We must work together to defeat white supremacy and all forms of hatred. pic.twitter.com/F3xuVSMtOq — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 13, 2017

"We must work together as Americans and human beings to defeat white supremacy and all forms of hatred," tweeted Scalise.

