Longtime Baker High School coach, Larry Thomas, dies at 79

Robin Heaton remembers that fateful day all too well. One year ago, she hopped on a boat and was taken to safety while she watched her home in Denham Springs overflow with water.More >>
Deputies say a 44-year-old woman who was reported missing on August 7 has been found unharmed.More >>
A weekend of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, has captured the attention of the nation, including Louisiana's Governor.More >>
A longtime coach at Baker High School, Larry Thomas, passed away early Sunday morning. He was 79 years old.More >>
State police are investigating a fatal crash where a 17-year-old was killed after his vehicle overturned.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
A Barbour County woman who vanished about a month ago has been found alive after a massive search effort.More >>
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.More >>
