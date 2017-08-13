Longtime Baker High School coach, Larry Thomas, dies at 79

A longtime coach at Baker High School, Larry Thomas, passed away early Sunday morning. He was 79 years old.

His oldest son, Jay Thomas, said his father died peacefully Sunday morning.

“Coach Thomas,” as students referred to him during his 33-year tenure at Baker High, retired from coaching in 1993, and remained in the school’s administration until 1999.

“I don’t know if he realized all of the people he touched along the years,” Jay said over the phone. “He kept a lot of humility through the success.”

Jay, now head football coach at Northwestern State, said that his father “treated his players like his sons.”

The family is still working on funeral arrangements for Coach Thomas.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.