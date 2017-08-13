USS Kidd to host annual 'Spirit of 45' fundraiser with nostalgic entertainment

The USS Kidd is making exciting changes to its annual Spirit of 45 fundraiser.

This year, the event will be held at the American Legion Hall located at 151 South Wooddale Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2017 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

There will also be special entertainment this year.

"The entertainment is what is special this year and what’s a little bit different than in the past is that this year we are actually charging for the event because we have an act that’s going to cost us a little more," explained David Beard, executive director of the USS Kidd. "They’re called 'On The Air: A Tribute to Bob Hope and Radio Stars of the 1940s.' They perform all over the country."

All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the USS Kidd's educational programming, exhibits, and daily operation.

Tickets cost $30 and they can be purchased during the week leading up to the event. You can purchase them at the USS Kidd Museum or online through THIS LINK.

For more information about the event or the USS Kidd, CLICK HERE.

