16-year-old driver dies in East Feliciana late night crash

State police are investigating a fatal crash where a 17-year-old was killed after his vehicle overturned.
A 16-year-old from Zachary has died after crashing his vehicle while passing another vehicle at a high rate of speed, authorities say.
Louisiana State Police, through their Facebook page, issued condolences to the members of Virginia State Police after two of their pilots were killed in a helicopter crash while assisting during the situation in Charlottesville.
Thanks goes out to the people who took time to rescue thousands of animals - big and small - right alongside with their families. Some of the memorable ones involve animals that were left behind for one reason or another and still, someone found the time to save them.
One year after floodwaters first began to rise in the Baton Rouge area, state leaders marked the anniversary with a day of service.
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.
A newly married New Jersey couple is trying to find two people who crashed their Sunday wedding. But they aren't angry.
