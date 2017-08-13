La. State Police send condolences to Va. State Police after lieutenant, trooper-pilot killed in helicopter crash

Louisiana State Police, through their Facebook page, issued condolences to the members of Virginia State Police after two of their pilots were killed in a helicopter crash while assisting during the situation in Charlottesville.More >>
Thanks goes out to the people who took time to rescue thousands of animals - big and small - right alongside with their families. Some of the memorable ones involve animals that were left behind for one reason or another and still, someone found the time to save them.More >>
One year after floodwaters first began to rise in the Baton Rouge area, state leaders marked the anniversary with a day of service.More >>
The bodies of a missing 19-year-old and 12-year-old from Baton Rouge were recovered from the Gulf of Mexico after police search for several hours, according to a report from WKRG.More >>
State police are investigating a fatal crash where a 17-year-old was killed after his vehicle overturned.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Multiple news outlets are reporting the suspect police say drove over multiple people at a white-supremacist is James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio and he is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder.More >>
