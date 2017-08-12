FIRST ALERT EVENING FORECAST: There won't be rain tomorrow, meaning the heat will return

The short range weather models have begun to make a shift in the forecast for tomorrow.
Meteorologist Jeff Morrow has more
Rain coverage might be limited to just 40% leaving most hot and dry.
Highs will climb into the low 90°s with feels like temperatures eclipsing the triple digits. Don't get surprised by the heat. Make sure to take breaks and stay hydrated.
Rain coverage will see a small increase as we start the new work and school week. Monday and Tuesday a 50/50 chance of rain will exist.
High pressure will look to build into the area by the end of the week. That will put a decent lid on the atmosphere keeping many dry Thursday, Friday and into the start of next weekend.
A few showers return to the forecast by next Sunday.
Out in the tropics, invest 99-L continues to move towards the East Coast but is expected to turn out to sea. It has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next 2 days.
