Amite Football motivated by heartbreak and history

State police are investigating a fatal crash where a 17-year-old was killed after his vehicle overturned.More >>
The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature is poised to restrict insurance coverage for abortions over the objections of opponents who say doing so could force some women to make heart-wrenching choices because no exceptions will be made in cases of rape and incest.More >>
Hundreds turned out for the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination (BRAVE) program’s back-to-school event which included an epic tug-of-war showndown.More >>
Pop star Britney Spears is donating some of her Las Vegas show ticket sales to Louisiana schools for flood recovery.More >>
Louisiana's four-term former governor Edwin Edwards is having an ostentatious 90th birthday bash, with a $250-per-person price tag to attend.More >>
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.More >>
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.More >>
Panic poured over a Union County mother Thursday waiting for the school bus to drop off her 5-year-old daughter at their Sullivan home.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
The car that ran over protesters at a white-nationalist rally on Saturday afternoon has an Ohio license plate.More >>
