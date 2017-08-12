Report: 2 Baton Rouge brothers drown off Alabama coast

The bodies of a missing 19-year-old and 12-year-old from Baton Rouge were recovered from the Gulf of Mexico after a supposed drowning, according to a report from WKRG.

Authorities with Orange Beach Police say the body of the 12-year-old was found around 6:40 a.m. on Sat. and the body of his 19-year-old brother was found shortly after.

The older brother was identified by family members as Steward Spencer III, the younger as Joshua Spencer, according to the report.

The search began late Friday evening after the pair went missing from a location a resort on Perdido Beach Boulevard in Orange Beach. The search was suspended overnight, but ended early Saturday morning when the bodies were recovered from the Gulf of Mexico, according to posts from the Orange Beach Police Department.

For the full report from WKRG, click here.