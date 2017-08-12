Single vehicle crash leaves unrestrained teen driver dead

State police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash where a 17-year-old was killed after his vehicle overturned.

On August 12, 2017 shortly after 2:30 am, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I say they responded to a single vehicle fatal crash occurring on US 190 near Three Mile Lake Rd in St. Landry Parish.

According to state police, the crash claimed the life of Aaron Quebedeaux, 17, of Krotz Springs.

Authorities say the initial investigation by state police showed the crash happened as Quebedeaux was driving a 2002 Chevrolet eastbound on US 190 and was approaching a right curve.

State police say for unknown reasons, Quebedeaux failed to negotiate the curve, ran off of the right side of the roadway, struck a metal bridge rail, and overturned. They also say Quebedeaux was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Quebedeaux sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

It is unknown if impairment was a contributing factor in the crash authorities say, however; toxicology samples were obtained from Quebedeaux and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.