Fatal crash leaving unrestrained teen driver dead determined hit-and-run; Driver arrested

UPDATE:

Louisiana State Police has issued an update to the reported single vehicle crash involving a 17-year-old in St. Landry Parish. State police say the crash was actually a hit-and-run involving a 22-year-old who later turned herself in.

State police say as Troopers continued their investigation into the August 12 crash that took the life of Aaron Quebedeaux, 17, of Krotz Springs, what was originally believed to have been a single vehicle crash was determined to have involved a second vehicle.

According to state police reports, the second driver involved came forward and informed them she was driving a vehicle that collided with Quebedeaux’s vehicle at the time of the crash.

State police say through further investigation and the driver’s statements, they were able to determine Brittany Coupel, 22, of Opelousas was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am eastbound on US 190 in the right lane approaching a right curve.

Coupel failed to negotiate the curve, and the Grand Am entered into the left eastbound lane of US 190 colliding with Quebedeaux’s. After impact, Coupel fled the scene of the crash.

Coupel was arrested for obstruction of justice, hit-and-run driving, and vehicular homicide. Coupel was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY:

State police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash where a 17-year-old was killed after his vehicle overturned.

On August 12, shortly after 2:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I say they responded to a single vehicle fatal crash occurring on US 190 near Three Mile Lake Rd in St. Landry Parish.

According to state police, the crash claimed the life of Aaron Quebedeaux, 17, of Krotz Springs.

Authorities say the initial investigation by state police showed the crash happened as Quebedeaux was driving a 2002 Chevrolet eastbound on US 190 and was approaching a right curve.

State police say for unknown reasons, Quebedeaux failed to negotiate the curve, ran off of the right side of the roadway, struck a metal bridge rail, and overturned. They also say Quebedeaux was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Quebedeaux sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

"As the Crash investigation continues into the cause of the crash, Troopers will speak to any witness and continue to examine all evidence," said Master Trooper Brooks David.

It is unknown if impairment was a contributing factor in the crash authorities say, however; toxicology samples were obtained from Quebedeaux and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

