La. First Lady launches website aimed at helping foster families and children

Police are investigating a shooting in Baton Rouge that left one person dead and another wounded. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the person who was slain as Austin Rashaad Norwood, 22, of Walker.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in Baton Rouge that left one person dead and another wounded. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the person who was slain as Austin Rashaad Norwood, 22, of Walker.More >>
Louisiana’s first lady took the wraps off a new website Friday, aimed at helping connect the community with foster families across the state.More >>
Louisiana’s first lady took the wraps off a new website Friday, aimed at helping connect the community with foster families across the state.More >>
Almost a year after the unprecedented August flood, the City of Denham Springs is on the verge of bouncing back in a big way.More >>
Almost a year after the unprecedented August flood, the City of Denham Springs is on the verge of bouncing back in a big way.More >>
A man wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a woman over the weekend is in now in the custody of local, state, and federal authorities.More >>
A man wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a woman over the weekend is in now in the custody of local, state, and federal authorities.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 11.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 11.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
A newly married New Jersey couple is trying to find two people who crashed their Sunday wedding. But they aren't angry.More >>
A newly married New Jersey couple is trying to find two people who crashed their Sunday wedding. But they aren't angry.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>