Man wanted in kidnapping of Lafayette woman arrested

A man wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a woman over the weekend is in now in the custody of local, state, and federal authorities.

The Slidell Police Department reports that 49-year-old Lawrence Michael Handley was arrested around 4 p.m. on Friday in a motel by Slidell Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Handley was wanted by the Lafayette Police Department for conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit attempted second-degree kidnapping and violation of a protective order.

Lafayette police issued an arrest warrant for Handley one day after a kidnapping was reported in Lafayette.

The victim was found safe in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday evening, which lead to a man hunt in the Intracoastal Canal area for two males who were believed to be related to the kidnapping.

Those two men drowned trying to evade police in West Baton Rouge Parish. The men, both 27, were from Jackson, Mississippi, and had extensive criminal records that included a kidnapping a decade ago and arrests for armed robbery, burglary, and other crimes.

Handley was booked into the Slidell City Jail as a fugitive, and will ultimately be transported back to Lafayette to face his charges.

This investigation is ongoing.

