Man wanted in kidnapping of Lafayette woman arrested

Almost a year after the unprecedented August flood, the City of Denham Springs is on the verge of bouncing back in a big way.More >>
A man wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a woman over the weekend is in now in the custody of local, state, and federal authorities.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 11.More >>
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is reminding Louisiana insurance policyholders to get ready as we enter the peak of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Southeastern Louisiana University will provide merit raises for its faculty and staff for the first time since the 2009-10 state fiscal year, university President John L. Crain said Friday.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
We’re getting a closer look at a shooting in Hampton County that left an officer severely injured. Quincy Smith is still recovering after being shot multiple times.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
