Mayor Broome to host flood commemoration service

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will host a parish-wide faith-based service to commemorate the historic flood of August 2016.

Themed, “A Time of Reflection,” the service will honor the resilient and generous spirit of the community. It will be held at Living Faith Christian Center on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

“Our area experienced an unprecedented disaster last summer,” Mayor-President Broome said. “We also experienced our families and neighbors coming together like never before to get through it — to survive. It is my hope that this service brings us together again to continue to lift up each other and move forward together.”

The service, which is free and open to the public, will feature remarks by Mayor-President Broome and Gov. John Bel Edwards. Testimonials will be given by pastors, first responders, school officials and other citizens. The Living Faith Christian Center Choir will perform praise and worship music throughout the service.

