MISSING: Ascension Parish woman last seen on August 7

Deputies are searching for a 44-year-old woman who was reported missing on August. 7, 2017.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Stephanie Serpas was reported missing by family members. She was last see approximately two weeks ago.

Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

Serpas is a white female, 5’2” and approximately 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stephanie Serpas is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

