FOUND: Missing Ascension Parish woman found unharmed

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Deputies say a 44-year-old woman who was reported missing on August 7 has been found unharmed.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Stephanie Serpas was reported missing by family members.

At the time of the report, she was last seen on August 7, 2017.

She was missing for 6 days.

