Deputies: Knife-wielding man allegedly threatens homeowners before being shot to death

Investigators said a man, who reportedly refused to leave someone’s property and allegedly was threatening residents with a knife, was shot and killed Thursday evening.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Ronald Morgan, 53, was found dead outside of a Ponchatoula home around 6:30 p.m.

According to detectives, the homeowner had an active protective order against Morgan. They added the homeowner also reportedly asked Morgan several times to leave.

Deputies said Morgan apparently refused. They added he allegedly pulled out a knife and started threatening the homeowners.

Authorities said Morgan was then shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPSO said the deadly shooting remains under investigation, but no charges have been filed as of now.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.