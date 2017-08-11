3 face child porn charges in separate investigations

The Office of the Louisiana Attorney General reported the arrests of three men on child porn charges.

Attorney General Jeff Landry said his investigators arrested Kyle Ermis, 25, of Ponchatoula; Chaz Maturin, 25, of Abbeville; and Christopher Duverge, 22, of Bronx, NY.

Ermis is charged with 24 counts of distribution of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children and six counts of possession of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children, according to investigators. He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. Officials said his arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Maturin is charged with eight counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children and three counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children (under the age of 13). He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correction Center. According to officials, he was booked as a fugitive from Vermilion Parish after an investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, HIS, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Duverge is charged with 80 counts of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children (under the age of 13). Authorities reported he is an active member of the US Army and was on approved leave when he was arrested. They added he was stationed in Louisiana when the alleged crimes happened. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail after a joint investigation by the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Army Criminal Investigation Division, and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bond information on the suspects was not provided.

