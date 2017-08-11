Shooting victim taken by private vehicle to urgent care clinic, police investigating

A man was found dead in his apartment Saturday morning.More >>
The Office of the Louisiana Attorney General reported the arrests of three men on child porn charges. Attorney General Jeff Landry said his investigators arrested Kyle Ermis, 25, of Ponchatoula; Chaz Maturin, 25, of Abbeville; and Christopher Duverge, 22, of Bronx, NY.More >>
This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Alison Bennett. She and many other people commented on our Facebook page about the horrible murder of a Tennessee truck driver here in Baton Rouge.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in Baton Rouge that left one person dead and another wounded. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the person who was slain as Austin Rashaad Norwood, 22, of Walker.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
