Shooting victim taken by private vehicle to urgent care clinic, police investigating

Police are working to figure out where a shooting occurred after the victim was taken by private vehicle to an urgent care clinic.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim arrived shortly after 10 a.m. at the urgent care clinic located in the 5400 block of Airline Hwy.

The unidentified victim was shot in the chest and was transported to a hospital with an emergency room by EMS.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

