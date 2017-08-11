YOUR TURN: TN Truck Driver Murder in BR

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Alison Bennett. Bennett and many other people commented on our Facebook page about the horrible murder of a Tennessee truck driver here in Baton Rouge.

Keith Odom was repairing a tire on his 18-wheeler in a parking lot on Florida Boulevard when he was robbed, shot and left for dead. Many of the comments on Facebook expressed sorrow, frustration or a desire for revenge. Bennett wants our leaders to do something. In her words:

Baton Rouge is being poisoned by people who steal, rape and murder. Innocent people minding their own business and then someone just their lost son, and for what? Nothing. Baton Rouge leaders need to find a way to keep innocent people safe.

