HAND IT ON: Back to School

With the first day back to school for the 2017-2018 school year this week, our Hand It On team struck out on a mission that’s kind of become one of our staples every fall.More >>
With the first day back to school for the 2017-2018 school year this week, our Hand It On team struck out on a mission that’s kind of become one of our staples every fall.More >>
A man was found dead in his apartment Saturday morning.More >>
A man was found dead in his apartment Saturday morning.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting on North Ardenwood where they say two people were shot and sustained injuries.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting on North Ardenwood where they say two people were shot and sustained injuries.More >>
Firefighters sprang into action to help a power company worker who suffered an electrical shock early Friday morning.More >>
Firefighters sprang into action to help a power company worker who suffered an electrical shock early Friday morning.More >>
East Baton Rouge city-parish debris removal crews will be finishing up their final debris removal collection across the parish on Friday. The purpose of the final pass is to collect any remaining debris from the August 2016 flood.More >>
East Baton Rouge city-parish debris removal crews will be finishing up their final debris removal collection across the parish on Friday. The purpose of the final pass is to collect any remaining debris from the August 2016 flood.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.More >>
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>