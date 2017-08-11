Firefighters rescue worker who suffered electrical shock atop pole

Firefighters sprang into action to help a power company worker who suffered an electrical shock early Friday morning.More >>
Firefighters sprang into action to help a power company worker who suffered an electrical shock early Friday morning.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
East Baton Rouge city-parish debris removal crews will be finishing up their final debris removal collection across the parish on Friday. The purpose of the final pass is to collect any remaining debris from the August 2016 flood.More >>
East Baton Rouge city-parish debris removal crews will be finishing up their final debris removal collection across the parish on Friday. The purpose of the final pass is to collect any remaining debris from the August 2016 flood.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 11.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, August 11.More >>
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - According to documents with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court, Dr. Brandon Dumas has filed a lawsuit against the Southern University Board of Supervisors. TheMore >>
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - According to documents with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court, Dr. Brandon Dumas has filed a lawsuit against the Southern University Board of Supervisors. The suit was filed Thursday, August 10 which happens to be the day the termination of the head of Student Affairs would take effect. At a meeting Friday, July 21, the SMore >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
Graphic video shows an Estill Officer being shot. Malcolm Orr was convicted Thursday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.More >>
Graphic video shows an Estill Officer being shot. Malcolm Orr was convicted Thursday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>