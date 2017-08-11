Firefighters rescue worker who suffered electrical shock atop pole

Firefighters sprang into action to help a power company worker who suffered an electrical shock early Friday morning.

Fire Chief James Wood with West Feliciana Parish Fire Protection District No. 1 said the rescue happened around 5:45 a.m.

He added a West Feliciana Parish sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene to find the worker still harnessed to the top of a telephone pole.

According to Wood, it took firefighters about 30 minutes to get equipment in place, but they were able to safely get the injured worker off the pole.

Wood said West Feliciana EMS rushed the victim to the hospital. He added the worker suffered moderate injuries. Wood reported another worker went to the hospital suffering from leg cramps and heat exhaustion.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the worker to get shocked.

No other injuries were reported.

Wood noted Angola State Penitentiary EMS also responded to the scene to assist with the rescue.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.