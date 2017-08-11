Fournette scores first pro touchdown in Jaguars' preseason win over New England

SEC Network’s traveling pregame show will start the year in Arlington, TX and it will include former LSU head coach Les Miles.More >>
Former Ole Miss football coach Houston Nutt's lawsuit against the school has been dismissed. Nutt sued Ole Miss for defamation of character. Nutt alleged that Ole Miss violated terms of his 2011 severance agreement.More >>
The 2-3 day hearing will take place in Covington, Kentucky, a suburb of Cincinnati.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
