Fournette scores first pro touchdown in Jaguars' preseason win o - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fournette scores first pro touchdown in Jaguars' preseason win over New England

Leonard Fournette scores his first touchdown as a pro. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Leonard Fournette scores his first touchdown as a pro. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Former LSU star Leonard Fournette officially kicked off his professional football career.

In Foxsboro, the NFL rookie Fournette scored his first NFL touchdown with a 1-yard drive Thursday night for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fournette finished the game with 31 yards on 9 carries, as the Jags beat the Patriots 31-24. 

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly