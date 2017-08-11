Fournette scores first pro touchdown in Jaguars' preseason win over New England

Leonard Fournette scores his first touchdown as a pro. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Former LSU star Leonard Fournette officially kicked off his professional football career.

In Foxsboro, the NFL rookie Fournette scored his first NFL touchdown with a 1-yard drive Thursday night for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cole had his first touchdown of his career and @_fournette wanted to join the party.



Rookies stealing the show in Foxborough.#WinToday pic.twitter.com/XDceywDcox — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 11, 2017

Fournette finished the game with 31 yards on 9 carries, as the Jags beat the Patriots 31-24.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.